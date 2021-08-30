Farah Khan was a guest at Arbaaz Khan's digital talk show 'Pinch 2' where she addressed the social media trolling and comments. Scroll down to know what she said

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Farah Khan who recently graced actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch, unapologetically spoke about nepotism, social media and trolls. While the full episode will be out for the audience's consumption on Wednesday, the teaser unveiled today will make you watch the episode. In the promo, she spoke about being trolled for her triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar. Trolls targeting her mentioned how she is herself fat while her kids are skinny. The filmmaker will be heard giving a befitting reply to it, a glimpse of which was seen in the teaser.

In the teaser she was seen reading a troll comment, “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so skinny)?” Farah hitting back at them replied, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).” In the promo, she also mentioned getting slammed for just greeting people. They pick on her if the filmmaker says ‘Hello’ with troll asking her why can’t she say ‘Namastey’ or ‘Salaam’.

She also spoke about how she blocks people who criticize Tees Maar Khan for being a disaster. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer was directed by Farah which was released in 2010 tanked at the box office.

Speaking about nepotism, she asked the audience, “Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ke daughter ki photo hai. Ya Kareena ke bete ki photo.” We wonder if the promo itself has so many fireworks, the episode will surely have a lot more to keep you entertained.

On the work front, Farah Khan was last seen hosting the extended season of Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal