New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celebrities enjoy a massive fan following and everyone wants to be and look like them. Be it their hairstyle or clothes, people usually try to copy their favourite starlets on and off. But what about those who actually carve a niche in copying the actors? Well, yes, we are talking about some such doppelgangers who really nail their overall look as a particular celebrity. ANd the latest one to join the list is Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri.

Yes, the Instagram entertainer not just dresses up like SRK but even looks a lot like him. His resemblance with the 'Raees' actor is so uncanny that even fans on social media gotconfused with his photos. Ibrahim is quite active on Insta and Twitter and keeps sharing glimpses of his looks as SRK.

In his pictures, at times he is seen dressed up in exact clothes like Shah Rukh, while in most of his pics, Ibhrahim can be seen keeping the similar hair style and shades to that of the actor. The social media influencer has almost 42.7k followers on Instagram and also uploads videos mimicking and dancing like SRK on his songs. Take a look:

Doesn't he look exactly similar to Shah Rukh? Well, even fans think so.

One user commented on his post appreciating him and said, "Itne bollywood stars ke look alike dekhe hai..but ye bhai bilkul asli SRK lgte hai.. (Have seen so many look alikes of Bollywood stars but this one looks actually like Srk..)" While another one wrote, "Bole toh super se upar bade Bhai... Ek dam King khan (Brilliant... exactly King Khan)"

So guys what are your thoughts about him? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal