'Pichakkaran 2': Vijay Antony Injured On Set While Performing Action Sequence In Malaysia

Popular actor and music director, Vijay Antony, reportedly met with an accident on the sets of his forthcoming movie Pichakkaran 2. According to the reports, Antony met with an accident while performing action sequences on the sets of Malaysia. Later, he was rushed to the hospital.

According to Pinkvilla, Vijay Antony has been shooting in Langkawi, Malaysia for his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2. The accident took place when he was performing an action sequence and his boat got rammed. Antony was later rushed to a hospital and is currently under observation.

Producer Dhananjayan headed to his Twitter handle and shared his health update. He tweeted, "Happy to share that @vijayantony is fast recovering from the accident injury. He is under observation at the hospital at #Langkawi & his family has reached and with him. They will take a call to bring him to Chennai soon. Let's pray for his speedy recovery & back in action."

Happy to share that @vijayantony is fast recovering from the accident injury. He is under observation at the hospital at #Langkawi & his family has reached and with him. They will take a call to bring him to Chennai soon.



Director CS Amudhan also took to Twitter and wrote, "Guys I’ve spoken to his nearest circle & @vijayantony is well, he will be back soon with shooting & his many cryptic tweets! Come back strong nanba..this year is ours!"

The popular emotional action drama "Pichaikkaran," starring Vijay Antony and directed by Sasi, has a sequel, "Pichaikkaran 2." However, Vijay Antony took over directing the follow-up, and the movie will also be released simultaneously in Telugu under the name "Bichagadu 2."