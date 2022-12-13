Physics Wallah OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Life Story Of Alakh Pandey

The highly anticipated web series ‘Physics Wallah’ is all set to stream on OTT platforms this week. The show has been based on the real life story of Alakh Pandey, the CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah.

Starring Shreedhar Dubey in the lead role, ‘Physics Wallah’ has been directed by Abhishek Dhandharia. The six-episode web series is based on the motivational life story of the 31-year-old YouTube sensation who rose to fame after his startup’s turnover crossed the $1 billion mark.

‘Physics Wallah’ will be premiering on Amazon Mini TV and will be released on the streaming platform on December 15. The series also stars Radha Bhatt, Anuraag Arora, Anurag Thakur, Ishika Gagneja and Saif Hyder in pivotal roles. Take a look at the trailer of ‘Physics Wallah’ here:

The series ‘Physics Wallah’ will revolve around the inspirational journey of Alakh Pandey, who wants to fulfill his dreams of an advanced and highly affordable education system for those students who can’t afford to pay the lavish school fees. How he embarks on a journey to create his own institution to teach Physics to students in the most remote corners of India is what forms the crux of the series.

Several fans took to the comments section of the trailer to react to the news. One user wrote, “Being a MBBS student in government medical college I can't express the role of Alakh pandey sir in improving my physics. The only teacher from whom I understood physics. We grow together sir.”

Another wrote, “It is a moment of great joy to see a creation based on the life of one of our most beloved and hardworking person Alakh sir, huge respect for Alakh sir, as well as for this project.” “Being a student of him, this is a proud moment for all of us. Whatever may be the recent controversies, all he did to make a revolution in this education industry is incomprehensible. He truly a hero for us. Goosebumps watching the trailer,” read another comment.

Physics Wallah will be streaming on Amazon Mini TV from December 15, 2022.