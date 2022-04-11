New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pratik Gandhi has always managed to impress the critics and the audience with his spectacular acting. The actor was last seen in hit series like Scam 1992 and The Great Indian Murder, which has made his fans eager to know about his upcoming projects. Now, he is back with another exciting project along with CityLights fame actress Patralekhaa.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule, Pratik announced that he will play the lead role in his biopic. The movie is also titled 'Phule'. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa will be seen in the role of his wife, Savitribai Phule. Announcing the movie, Pratik wrote, "Honoured to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world as an actor along with @patralekhaa in #Phule. On the occasion of the 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of ‘Phule’, the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevanofficial produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions."

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was an Indian social activist, thinker, anti-caste social reformer and writer from Maharashtra. Today, that is April 11, is his 195th birth anniversary. He is known for his work in the eradication of untouchability and the caste system and for his efforts in educating women and oppressed caste people. He started his first school for girls in 1848 in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence or Bhidewada.

Pratik Gandhi will be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Taapse Pannu, Atithi Bhooto Bhava and Dedh Bigha Zameen. He will also be seen in the Netflix web series For Your Eyes Only. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa made her debut with director Hansal Mehta's Hindi film CityLights, alongside Rajkummar Rao. She was last seen in the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Recently, the actress got married to her first co-star, Rajkumar Rao.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Phule is expected to release in 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav