Phone Bhoot Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch Katrina Kaif’s Horror-Comedy This Weekend

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ released in cinemas today. The Gurmmeet Singh-directorial clashed at the box-office with Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ and Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi’s ‘Double XL’.

Social media has been abuzz with reviews about ‘Phone Bhoot’. If you’re planning to watch the film this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets:

#PhoneBhoot 1st half:



Absolutely enjoying the hysterical duo of #IshaanKhattar and #SidhantChaturvedi that infuse so much energy in a script that is intentionally absurd and self aware!



The pop culture references are so well integrated#KatrinaKaif with the Slice Ad had me 😂 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot is fun to watch with solid comedy. #KatrinaKaif is looking the best#IshaanKhatter and @SiddyChats are great together they have best comic timing ever! So fun to watch all of them they are stealing the show 🔥🔥 Do not miss. #PhoneBhootReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) November 4, 2022

Review from so many fans 😍😍😍 everyone is loving #PhoneBhootReview #Phonebhoot #KatrinaKaif is being showered with a load of love from audience 😍😍😍 go watch now guys !!#KatrinaKaif @SiddyChats #IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/xZ7RJXQLpU — sanghamitra 🇮🇳 (@sanghamitra_4) November 4, 2022





The film will mark Katrina Kaif’s first outing in a horror-comedy film. Talking about how husband Vicky Kaushal reacted to the movie, Katrina said, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”

About playing the role of a ghost in the film, Katrina said “I don’t watch horror films at all so I don’t know how I ended up being in the film.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi spoke about how he is looking forward to taking up different roles as an actor. “I don’t like doing the same kind of work. If I had to keep my work monotonous, I would be CA today. I always want to explore roles. That is why I did that role in the past and now I am doing comedy. It’s a conscious effort to surprise people,” said the ‘Gully Boy’ star.

Ishaan Khattar said he considers it to be a “buddy film”. “Every film has a world and you need to get into every character. But for this film it was required that we have that banter (between us) and we have tried to have fun with it,” the ‘Dhadak’ star added.

“The exciting thing is Siddhant and I were able to do a buddy film. We have grown up watching films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and it is a buddy film inside a horror comedy. I was excited to explore this genre,” added Ishaan.