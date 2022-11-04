  • News
Phone Bhoot Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif is wowing the audience with her 'Bhootni' avatar in her latest film.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 11:30 AM IST
Phone Bhoot Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch Katrina Kaif’s Horror-Comedy This Weekend
Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in lead roles. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ released in cinemas today. The Gurmmeet Singh-directorial clashed at the box-office with Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ and Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi’s ‘Double XL’.

Social media has been abuzz with reviews about ‘Phone Bhoot’. If you’re planning to watch the film this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets:


The film will mark Katrina Kaif’s first outing in a horror-comedy film. Talking about how husband Vicky Kaushal reacted to the movie, Katrina said, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”

About playing the role of a ghost in the film, Katrina said “I don’t watch horror films at all so I don’t know how I ended up being in the film.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi spoke about how he is looking forward to taking up different roles as an actor. “I don’t like doing the same kind of work. If I had to keep my work monotonous, I would be CA today. I always want to explore roles. That is why I did that role in the past and now I am doing comedy. It’s a conscious effort to surprise people,” said the ‘Gully Boy’ star.

Ishaan Khattar said he considers it to be a “buddy film”. “Every film has a world and you need to get into every character. But for this film it was required that we have that banter (between us) and we have tried to have fun with it,” the ‘Dhadak’ star added. 

“The exciting thing is Siddhant and I were able to do a buddy film. We have grown up watching films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and it is a buddy film inside a horror comedy. I was excited to explore this genre,” added Ishaan.

