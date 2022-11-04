Phone Bhoot Review: Katrina, Ishaan And Siddhanth's Comic Timing Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Star cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Rating: 3.5/5

Plot: Two best friends Gullu (Ishaan Khatter) and Major (Siddhanth Chaturvedi) decide to become ghostbusters after they get the superpowers for seeing ghosts. Ragini (Katrina Kaif), a ghost, help them in their job, but she has an ulterior motive.

Phone Bhoot is a perfect blend of comedy mixed with many pop cultural references and does not go over the top with its goofiness and slapstick dialogues. The movie does not beat around the bush and introduces its main characters, Major and Gullu at the beginning. The film is also very self-aware of the silliness of its storyline and does not take itself too seriously. The Katrina Kaif-starrer is a much-needed comedy film which was missing in Bollywood for the past few years.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter as Major and Gullu respectively are a delight to watch and truly carry the film on their shoulders. Their comic timing is impeccable and you can see that they were really enjoying the goofiness of their characters. The two were comfortable and confident playing their roles and performed with much ease.

Meanwhile, Katrina looked absolutely stunning in the film and does overpower the performances of the other star cast with her powerful on-screen presence. She adds much-needed groundedness to the exaggerated characters of Siddhant and Ishaan. Jackie Shroff is also a perfect villain and is able to make you laugh and scare at the same time.

The film pokes fun at its own plotting with some hilarious dialogues. Phone Bhoot's editing is one of the major reasons for its perfect coming timing in many scenes. The first half of Phone Bhoot is entertaining and will genuinely make you laugh. If you are well versed with the recent meme cultural and pop cultural references, then you will find Phone Bhoot a laughter riot, especially in the first half.

However, the film slows down in the second half and its climax was heavily dependent on VFX rather than its dialogues or any actions and it might seem very absurd to watch.

Overall, Gurmmeet Singh's direction deserves praise as he seems very clear in what he wants in each scene. The dialogues and the comic timing of the star cast are unintentionally funny and Siddhant and Ishaan mastered the art of comedy. Whereas, Katrina portrayed her role flawlessly and looks undoubtedly one of the prettiest Bhoots in Bollywood.

Phone Bhoot is a perfect blend of horror and comedy and at least deserves a one-time watch. It is undoubtedly one of the best comic surprises of 2022 but can feel out of place if you are not well-versed with pop cultural references.