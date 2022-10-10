Phone Bhoot Release Date: When And Where To Watch Katrina Kaif's Horror-Comedy | Watch Trailer

PHONE BHOOT is one of the most awaited films of the year as Katrina Kaif will return to the big screen after a year. Moreover, the actress will be seen as a ghost in this movie. Apart from Katrina, the movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

Watch the trailer here:

When and Where To Watch Phone Bhoot:

Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy film, which will release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

Katrina Kaif earlier unveiled the new poster of Phone Bhoot. She wrote, "Incoming call... #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct. Stay Tuned"

Recently, Siddhant opened up about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif. “I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

The makers announced the star cast of Phone Bhoot in 2020. Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan did a fun photoshoot for the promotions. The trio can be seen posing in a goofy and fun manner. Sharing the pictures, Siddhant wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021." However, the release date was later postponed due to the pandemic.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. Ishaan will star in Pippa, along with Mrunal Thakur. Siddhant will star in Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.