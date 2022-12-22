Phone Bhoot OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Katrina Kaif-Starrer Horror Comedy

PHONE Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role, is all set for its OTT release after its theatrical run. This horror comedy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff. It revolves around the ghostbusters Golu and Major, who come across the ghost Ragini. The ghost helps the two boys with their ghostbusting business, but she also has a motive.

Phone Bhoot OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Horror Comedy

Phone Bhoot is now available to watch on the Amazon Prime Video store for rent. The movie will reportedly be available to stream for Prime Video subscribers a month later.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot struggled to perform well at the box office. It clashed with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL at the box office. Moreover, Phone Bhoot had to compete with Black Panther 2 at the box office a week later.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will star in Merry Christmas. She has already started shooting for the film along with her co-star Vijay Sethupati. The movie will be directed by Sriram Raghvan and will reportedly release in 2023.

Announcing the film, she wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The star cast will start working on the film in 2023.

Moreover, Katrina will return for her Tiger franchise and will be seen in Tiger 3 next year. The movie also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.