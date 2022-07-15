Phone Bhoot: New Poster Of Katrina Kaif-Starrer Shows Glimpse Of 'Bhooton Ki Duniya'

Katrina Kaif's upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' has created a lot of curiosity amongst the audience with its intriguing posters. The horror comedy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The star cast has now shared another motion poster of the film, in which they can be seen in different looks.

Sharing the poster, Katrina wrote, "Bhooton ki duniya se not out. #PhoneBhoot ringing at cinemas near you 7th October onwards. #EkBhayaanakComedy".

The first motion poster did not reveal the look of the character, but it gave a gist of the genre of the film. Katrina shared the motion poster of Phone Bhoot on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #PhoneBhoot".

The first look of the character was unveiled in June 2022. Sharing the poster, Siddhant wrote, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you.

The makers announced the star cast of Phone Bhoot in 2020. Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan did a fun photoshoot for the promotions. The trio can be seen posing in a goofy and fun manner. Sharing the pictures, Siddhant wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021."

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will hit theatres on October 7, 2022. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and produced by Excel Entertainment. Moreover, it was also reported that Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan were supposed to film a song which requires 100 background dancers. But the shoot got delayed due to the rise in Covid cases.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Siddhant will star in Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ishaan will star in Pippa.