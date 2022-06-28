Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif-Starrer Welcomes You In Ghostly World, Release Date Announced

Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience after its motion poster was released on Monday. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The star cast has revealed their first look from the film and also announced the release date.

Sharing the poster, Siddhant wrote, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you."

Earlier, the motion poster of Phone Bhoot was unveiled on Monday and it looked exciting. Sharing the motion poster, Katrina wrote, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #PhoneBhoot".

In 2020, the makers had announced the star cast of Phone Bhoot and Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan did a fun photoshoot for the film. Sharing the pictures, Siddhant wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021."

Then, Katrina also shared the behind the scene video of their fun photoshoot. The trio can be seen in a classic black suit with a bow tie and white shirt.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot will hit theatres on October 7, 2022. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment. Earlier, it was reported that Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan will film a song which requires 100 background dancers. But the shoot got delayed due to the rise in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. She will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli, along with Ananya Panday and will star in Pippa. Siddhant was last seen in Gehraiyaan, with Deepka Padukone and will star in Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.