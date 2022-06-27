Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi All Set To Tickle You In This 'Bhayanak Comedy'

Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The horror-comedy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and the motion poster of the much-anticipated film is finally out. Apart from the motion poster, the star cast of Phone Bhoot will also make an announcement on Tuesday.

Sharing the motion poster, Katrina wrote, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #PhoneBhoot".

Phone Bhoot was announced in 2020 and the star cast did a fun photoshoot for the film. Sharing the pictures, Siddhant wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021."

Last year, the star cast shared a selfie together on social media. Siddhanth wrote, "The #PhoneBhoot Gang! Vibe hai!".

Meanwhile, Katrina shared a fun behind the scene video of Phone Bhoot photoshoot. In the video, the trio can be seen having a ball as they pose for the camera. They are dressed in a classic black suit with a bow tie and white shirt.

In another behind the scene video, Siddhant and Ishaan can be seen playing with the toy guns. Katrina wrote, "Us’s - things are getting scary around here".

Earlier, it was reported that Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan will film a song which requires 100 background dancers. But the shoot got delayed due to the rise in Covid cases. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is slated to release theatrically on July 15th this year. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Tiger 3. Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli and will star in Pippa. Siddhant was last seen in Gehraiyaan and will star in Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.