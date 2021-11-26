New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot, has finally got its release date. Helmed by Gurmeet Singh, the horror-comedy was the talk of the town ever since Excel Entertainment was announced and all thanks to an interesting star cast. The film will hit the silver screens next year on July 15.

Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "KATRINA KAIF - ISHAAN - SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI: 'PHONE BHOOT' RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #PhoneBhoot - starring #KatrinaKaif, #Ishaan and #SiddhantChaturvedi - to release on 15 July 2022... Directed by #GurmmeetSingh... Produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar."

Here have a look:

Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the trio will be seen catching the ghosts, and this is the first time they will be working together. The film is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

July last year, Ishaan and Siddhant unveiled the first look of their film wherein all three were seen dressed in a black tuxedo. Sharing the post, Siddhant wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021 (sic)."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The shooting of the film began last year and was scheduled to release this year. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, makers had to postpone the shooting.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv