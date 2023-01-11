Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillbruba: Taapsee Pannu Announces Sequel Of Her Romantic Thriller With Intriguing Poster

Taapsee Pannu has established herself as one of the most talented actresses this year. The Blurr star is all set to start her new year on a great note as she will return in the Hasseen Dillruba sequel. Taapsee took to social media and unveiled the first look of the film.

Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, "Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar…tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba! #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba".

In the poster, Taapsee can be seen sitting on a boat facing Taj Majal. The movie will also star Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Announcing the film, Taapsee wrote, "After the experiences that taught us so much with the first one. After the numerous push n push backs. After the resilience being tested to stand by a film we truly believed in. Here’s to the ultimate validation of sorts with my partner in crime(literally). Here’s to laughing through our biggest hurdles yet another time. Phir aayi……"

The previous instalment starred Taapsee and Vikrant along with Harshvardhan Rane. Sunny Kaushal is the new addition to the star cast in the second part. Hasseen Dillruba was released on Netflix in 2021 and was also one of the most successful films on OTT of 2021.

Recently, Taapsee talked about how she feels paparazzi are intruding on her private space. For the unversed, she schooled the paparazzi for invading her privacy as the camera person was holding her car's door and not letting her close it.

Speaking about the paparazzi's behaviour, she said, "It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?”

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, and this will be the first time Taapsee will share the screen with Shah Rukh. The movie will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.