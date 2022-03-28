New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After it was reported that Kim Kardashian’s rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson has more than three tattoos of her on his body as well as the branding of her name, Kim shared a photo of Pete Davidson in what she called his cutest tat in an Instagram story.

The tattoo on Pete Davidson’s clavicle reads, ‘My girl is a lawyer’.

Last year, after multiple attempts Kim Kardashian passed her “Baby Bar”, required for all upcoming lawyers in the California state of the United States who choose to learn via the mode of internships/apprenticeship rather than the law school.

Earlier, in an interview on Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian, when asked about Pete Davidson’s inked body identity, had said: “He has a few tattoos. A few cutes one that he got.”

“First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know?" she told DeGeneres. "Second (tattoo) I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life,” Kim Kardashian said further.

“I think my favorite one, it says here (pointing to the clavicle), 'My girl is a lawyer.' And that one's really cute."

“The Kim one isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding. Like, a … branding," she added. “He wanted to do something that was really different,” Kim said in the Ellen DeGeneres show further.

According to The Kardashians Star, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating for nearly six months.

Regarding Davidson's permanent decision to have a Kardashian tattoo, Kim said, “I think he was like I want something that's there that I can't get rid of … because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.'”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma