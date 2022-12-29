Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Break-Up After One Month Of Dating, Here’s Why

American stand-up comedian and actor Pete Davidson, who recently sparked dating rumors with actor Emily Ratajkowski, has reportedly broken up with his alleged girlfriend. The duo, who had been dating for less than a month, are not together anymore.

For the unversed, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were first linked to each other back in November. The development came just two months after Emily split with her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. In late November, the duo were spotted sitting together and enjoying a Knicks game. Emily and Pete even posed for the game cam at the match.

Just a few days ago, Pete Davidson was spotted with his ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ co-star Chase Sui Wonders, attending a game together. On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski too was snapped with artist Jack Greer.

According to reports, it has now been confirmed that Pete and Emily have mutually decided to go their separate ways. “Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” a source was quoted as saying in a report in American daily, Page Six. The report further added that it was “fine with both of them.”

Before Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson was dating reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Months after dating, the couple called it quits last summer.

In an episode of The Kardashians which aired on television in October, Kim Kardashian was seen revealing ‘intimate’ details of her s*x life with Pete Davidson to her grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell.

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have s*x in front of the fireplace,'” Kim Kardashian told her grandma, with sister Khloe and mom Kris Jenner sitting right by her side.

“And so we had s*x in front of the fireplace in honour of you,” Kim Kardashian said, while adding, “I know that’s really creepy.”