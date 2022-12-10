'Personal Matter': Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Divorce With Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been in the headlines for a couple of days for their alleged separation rumors. However, both sports personalities have been highly tight-lipped about their separation reports.

Shoaib Malik finally opened up in an interview and addressed the issue. According to a report cited by ETimes, Shoaib Malik talked to a new portal recently, where he said, "It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

For the unversed, a close friend of the couple, reportedly claimed that the couple would be divorced soon and already has started the process of separation. Another confirmation of their divorce was given by a team member of Shoaib Malik's management department.

According to the reports by InsideSport, the member claimed, "Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can't disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza also shared a cryptic post hinting to her fans about the rumors are true. The sports player updated, "loving yourself enough" amid the separation rumors. She had further taken to her Instagram story section to write, "You are human-made of light and dark. Love yourself enough to allow yourself to be a little fragile. Learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest."

On the contrary, the couple recently announced their upcoming reality show to be aired on Urdyflix titled, 'The Mirza Malik Show.' Announcing the news on their Instagram handle, Urduflix is Pakistan's first Urdu OTT platform.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in April 2010, and also have a four-year-old son named Izhann.