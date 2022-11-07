‘Perfect Casting For SOTY 12, Brahmastra 3’: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Baby Girl Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter

Netizens are calling Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl 'the next Bollywood superstar in the making'. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter on November 6. The duo called their baby girl ‘magical’ in their announcement post, while calling themselves as ‘blessed and obsessive parents’.

Taking to Instagram, Alia announced the arrival of her child. “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir,” read the post by the ‘Brahmastra’ duo.

While Bollywood celebrities showered the new parents with good wishes, netizens flooded social media platforms by sharing memes about the news. Take a look at some top tweets:

Everyone to Dharma productions after hearing about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's daughter: pic.twitter.com/0QmfLtBhAI — Kritika Kukreja (@KriKuksItUp) November 6, 2022

ranbir and alia's daughter, taimur and jeh already signed for SOTY 12. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) November 6, 2022

Ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt's daughter in brahmastra part-3 pic.twitter.com/Yg8aSQmwQy — Nimitt (@sarcasticnimitt) November 6, 2022

Move over Kapoor & Sons. 'Kapoors & Daughter' have arrived! 🥰

No. 6 ki Alia ne No. 6 ke date par deliver kiya- uppar waale ke kehne par ya neeche waale ke? 😜

Before this Student made her mark in the school of cinema, we put our money on her success! And here she is ⭐@aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/0A6tZ8N71F — Sanjay B Jumaani (@sanjaybjumaani) November 6, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a private and intimate ceremony in April this year. The duo dated for 5 years before getting married in presence of their close family members and friends.

In June 2022, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share the news about expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Fans have since been eagerly waiting for the arrival of junior Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starred in their first big screen outing, ‘Brahmastra’ that released in September this year. The film became an instant hit at the box office and collected over Rs 425 crore at the worldwide box office.

Alia Bhatt is currently on a maternity break and is expected to start working again sometime in the Summer of 2023. The actor has Karan Johar’s next directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ in her kitty, in which she will be reuniting with her ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand is currently busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The ‘Shamshera’ star will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.