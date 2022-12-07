People’s Choice Awards 2022 Winners: BTS Wins Group Of The Year, Meghan Markle Gets Pop Podcast Of The Year | See Complete List

People's Choice Awards: BTS and Meghan Markle were amongst the winners at Hollywood's big night. (Image Credits: Twitter)

One of Hollywood’s most important events, the People's Choice Awards 2022 were held on Tuesday night in California. Based on fan voting, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift and BTS were few of the winners in the 40+ categories for movies, TV, music and more.

Kenan Thompson, who hosted the People’s Choice Awards in 2021, served as the host this year as well. Three major winners were announced prior to the December 6 telecast of the award show.

American heartthrob Ryan Reynolds was honored with The People's Icon Award for his contribution to the film industry for over three decades. Fan-favorite Lizzo was given The People's Champion Award for her work in music and TV, while Shania Twain was awarded The Music Icon trophy.

Here’s a complete list of winners of People’s Choice Awards 2022:

The male artist of 2022

WINNER: Harry Styles

The female artist of 2022

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The group of 2022

WINNER: BTS

The song of 2022

WINNER: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

The album of 2022

WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift

The country artist of 2022

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

The Latin artist of 2022

WINNER: Becky G

The new artist of 2022

WINNER: Latto

The music video of 2022

WINNER: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

The collaboration song of 2022

WINNER: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

The concert tour of 2022

WINNER: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage

The social celebrity of 2022

WINNER: Selena Gomez

The movie of 2022

WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The comedy movie of 2022

WINNER: The Adam Project

The action movie of 2022

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The drama movie of 2022

WINNER: Don’t Worry Darling

The male movie star of 2022

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

The female movie star of 2022

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The drama movie star of 2022

WINNER: Austin Butler – Elvis

The comedy movie star of 2022

WINNER: Adam Sandler – Hustle

The action movie star of 2022

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The show of 2022

WINNER: Stranger Things

The drama show of 2022

WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy

The comedy show of 2022

WINNER: Never Have I Ever

The reality show of 2022

WINNER: The Kardashians

The competition show of 2022

WINNER: The Voice

The male TV star of 2022

WINNER: Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

The female TV star of 2022

WINNER: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

The drama TV star of 2022

WINNER: Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The comedy TV star of 2022

WINNER: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

The daytime talk show of 2022

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The nighttime talk show of 2022

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The competition contestant of 2022

WINNER: Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars

The reality TV star of 2022

WINNER: Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians

The bingeworthy show of 2022

WINNER: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022

WINNER: Stranger Things

The social star of 2022

WINNER: MrBeast

The comedy act of 2022

WINNER: Kevin Hart: Reality Check

The game changer of 2022

WINNER: Serena Williams

The pop podcast of 2022

WINNER: Archetypes: Meghan Markle