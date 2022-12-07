People’s Choice Awards 2022 Winners: BTS Wins Group Of The Year, Meghan Markle Gets Pop Podcast Of The Year | See Complete List

Wed, 07 Dec 2022 11:45 AM IST
One of Hollywood’s most important events, the People's Choice Awards 2022 were held on Tuesday night in California. Based on fan voting, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift and BTS were few of the winners in the 40+ categories for movies, TV, music and more.
Kenan Thompson, who hosted the People’s Choice Awards in 2021, served as the host this year as well. Three major winners were announced prior to the December 6 telecast of the award show.
American heartthrob Ryan Reynolds was honored with The People's Icon Award for his contribution to the film industry for over three decades. Fan-favorite Lizzo was given The People's Champion Award for her work in music and TV, while Shania Twain was awarded The Music Icon trophy.
Here’s a complete list of winners of People’s Choice Awards 2022:
The male artist of 2022
WINNER: Harry Styles
The female artist of 2022
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The group of 2022
WINNER: BTS
The song of 2022
WINNER: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
The album of 2022
WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift
The country artist of 2022
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
The Latin artist of 2022
WINNER: Becky G
The new artist of 2022
WINNER: Latto
The music video of 2022
WINNER: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
The collaboration song of 2022
WINNER: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
The concert tour of 2022
WINNER: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
The social celebrity of 2022
WINNER: Selena Gomez
The movie of 2022
WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The comedy movie of 2022
WINNER: The Adam Project
The action movie of 2022
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The drama movie of 2022
WINNER: Don’t Worry Darling
The male movie star of 2022
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
The female movie star of 2022
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The drama movie star of 2022
WINNER: Austin Butler – Elvis
The comedy movie star of 2022
WINNER: Adam Sandler – Hustle
The action movie star of 2022
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The show of 2022
WINNER: Stranger Things
The drama show of 2022
WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy
The comedy show of 2022
WINNER: Never Have I Ever
The reality show of 2022
WINNER: The Kardashians
The competition show of 2022
WINNER: The Voice
The male TV star of 2022
WINNER: Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
The female TV star of 2022
WINNER: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
The drama TV star of 2022
WINNER: Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The comedy TV star of 2022
WINNER: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
The daytime talk show of 2022
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The nighttime talk show of 2022
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The competition contestant of 2022
WINNER: Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars
The reality TV star of 2022
WINNER: Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians
The bingeworthy show of 2022
WINNER: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022
WINNER: Stranger Things
The social star of 2022
WINNER: MrBeast
The comedy act of 2022
WINNER: Kevin Hart: Reality Check
The game changer of 2022
WINNER: Serena Williams
The pop podcast of 2022
WINNER: Archetypes: Meghan Markle