New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: American actress and world's highest-paid female star (2018-19), Scarlett Johansson has won the Best Female Movie Star award of 2021 at the ongoing People's Choice Awards. Scarlett took the honor home for her performance in the movie, Black Widow. The other runner-ups for the award were Awkwafina, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Jones, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek and fellow Black Widow alum Florence Pugh.

"Gosh, this is very exciting because it's the People's Choice Awards and that's who we make movies for...Ten-plus years ago when I first started my journey with Marvel, I didn't know whether or not audiences would like my portrayal of this beloved character. So really owe this all to you guys," Johansson said during her acceptance speech.

She continued "I also have to mention the badass women that I worked with on this film: our filmmaker Kate Shoreland, our leader, my amazing co-stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz and our producer Victoria Alonzo. Thank you guys so much."

Johansson concluded while holding her award and said "I will really treasure this," "It means so much to me."

Johansson was also nominated under the category of The Action Movie Star of 2021 but Simu Liu won the award for his performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

For those of you who may not know, Scarlett Johansson played the lead role of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the 2021 American Marvel superhero film, Black Widow. The movie was a massive success at the box office. Also, the People's Choice Awards 2021 is now live streaming from California on NBC and E!. Fans can watch it on Hulu+ Live TV.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha