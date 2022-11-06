'People Used To Make Fun Of...': KGF Star Yash Recalls South Cinema Being Presented Badly In North India

YASH has gained a huge fan following across the country after the success of his action-drama franchise KGF. The second instalment of KGF also became one of the most successful films in 2022. Apart from KGF, many regional films like Baahubali, RRR and Kantara also gained a cult fan following in North India. However, things have not always been the same and many regional films were trolled earlier. Yash in a recent event opened up about how people used to make fun of South films and how it has changed.

Yash also said that South films were sold for a bare minimum price and there used to be bad quality dubbing. "10 years ago, dubbed films became very popular here (North India). But, initially they all started watching with different opinions. People used to make fun of South films. They were like ‘yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab’," he said to the India Today Conclave.

He added, "That’s how it started and eventually they got hooked on to that and they started understanding that art form. The problem with that was our films were sold for a bare minimum price, people used to do bad quality dubbing and it used to be presented in a bad way with funny names."

He gives credit to RRR's director SS Rajamouli as people have become familiar with dubbed films. "People started becoming familiar with our dubbed films. It was long pending. Credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir. If you have to break a rock, continuous effort is needed. Baahubali gave that push. KGF was done with a different intention. What KGF was that it was not done to intimidate, but to inspire. People have now started noticing South films,” Yash said.

Meanwhile, the audience is eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the KGF franchise. However, there is no announcement from the makers yet. It was also reported that Yash was approached to play the role of Dev in Brahmastra part 2.