A bunch of fans were spotted outside Sonu Sood's residential building in Mumbai and expressed their gratitude for his philanthropic work which he did to help people amidst COVID-19. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sonu Sood is one of those prominent celebrity names which came forward to help people during COVID-19 pandemic initially. Be it helping people reach home or providing hospital beds and oxygen cylinders to the needy, Sonu has been on his toes to provide aid to as many people as possible.

And these heart-warming gestures of the actor have touched a millions. Every day some or the other fan of the star makes sure to praise him for his deeds. Not just on social media but the actor's humanitarian work is being lauded by many in person as well. Yes, recently a bunch of fans were spotted outside Sonu Sood's residential building in Mumbai where the actor lives. They went there to meet Sonu and express their gratitude for his philanthropic work.

Fans didn't just thank him but many were even seen touching his feet which got the actor a little emotional. He even consoled the people present there regarding the current tough times which everyone is going through. Well, that's not all, a woman even came forward and tied a rakhi on Sonu's hand.

As a response, the actor folded his hands and expressed his thanks for all the love and respect which he received from everyone.

Meanwhile, this is not the only time fans went to such an extent to praise him, earlier also as a sign of gratitude some people bathed his photo with milk. However, as humbled as he was, Sonu later urged fans to not to waste milk like this as people a free struggling to eat food amidst these tough times.

So guys, what are your thoughts about the whole incident? Are you a fan of Sonu Sood too? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal