New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For those who think it is easier for star kids to make it big, they might be a little wrong here because it seems like life's not a piece of cake for all of them. And the recent example is Ananya Panday who spoke about getting body shamed before entering the film industry. Yes, in a recent interview to Bollywood Bubble, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actress said that she was made fun of by people for being too slim.

Expressing herself candidly, Ananya said, “People used to say I look like a boy, flat screen. At that time it did hurt because those are the years where you are forming your self confidence. You are learning to love yourself and someone else is pulling you down then you really start doubting yourself. Now, I am reaching a point where I am focusing on accepting myself. If that is sorted and that is my foundation then nothing can hurt me since I am at peace with myself and I love myself. I am not saying it has happened. It is an ongoing process but I feel this realisation is more important than what anyone else says.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter which released on OTT platform Zee5. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Liger opposite 'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay Deverakonda. She is also busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled directorial which also stars Deepika Padukone Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday among fans is often cited as 'star kid of memes'. The actress has plenty of memes and reaction videos made on her on social media. For the unversed, she is 90s' actor Chunky Panday's elder daughter.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta