New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Kundrra is one of the most famous names in the Tv industry. But seems like a section of people is still unaware about who is he and do not seem know the actor. Yes, a few users on the internet misunderstood his account to be that of Raj Kundra's and thought Karan is the mastermind behind the ongoing p*rnography case.

Talking about it, Karan Kundrra spoke to Hindustan Times and spoke about how a publication wrote his name instead of Raj's in the headline. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame said, "Not just my picture, some also used my name. When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra."

He further added, "So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives."

Speaking about getting hate comments from netizens, he further added, "This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken in a lighter manner."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to custody till July 27 in the p*rnographic case. For the unversed, he was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing p*rn films and selling them to UK-based firm and broadcasting them through mobile apps. Raj was earlier ordered to be behind bars till July 23 which was extended for 4 more days.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal