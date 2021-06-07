Pearl V Puri Rape Case: In a media briefing on Sunday, Mumbai Police DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil said that the accusations against the actor were not false.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pearl V Puri, the ‘Naagin 3’ actor whose character Maahir Sehgal became a household name in the country following the massive popularity of the show, is currently behind the bars in an alleged sexual assault case. Pearl faces the charges as tough as the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl. While his TV industry colleagues have strongly come out in support, Mumbai Police on the other hand has claimed the existence of sufficient evidence against Pearl.

Here is how Pearl V Puri case has unfolded so far:

Pearl V Puri, a 31-year-old actor, who has acted in multiple television serials since 2013, was arrested on Friday, June 4 by Waliv Police in Vasai (east) for allegedly molesting and raping a minor girl.



Pearl was subsequently remanded to police custody under sections 4,8,12,19 and 21 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act as well as Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 A and B, sections which designate the punishment for rape when the victim is under twelve years of age.

Alleged victim ‘an 11-year-old’: Reports

According to several media reports, one of Pearl's married female co-actors, along with her husband lodged a complaint against him for allegedly raping and molesting their 11-year-old daughter on the pretext of clicking a picture. Following which the actor is currently under Police remand till June 18.

“…Pearl is innocent,” Ekta Kapoor claimed in a long Instagram post

Indian Television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on 5th June and claimed she had proof of Pearl V Puri’s innocence in the alleged rape case. Ekta claimed that she has voice notes and messages of the alleged victim’s mother which suggest that the rape charges are the stories created by her husband to keep their child in a divorce feud by proving a working mother cannot take care of a kid.

Television’s big names come out in Pearl’s defence

Popular TV actors Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni and Surbhi Jyoti came out in Pearl’s defence in and outside the comment section of Ekta Kapoor’s above Instagram post.

Suyyash Rai, Bigg Boss runner-ups Karishma Tanna and Rakhi Sawant too expressed their support for Pearl by terming the allegations false and calling Pearl ‘innocent’.

‘There is proof against him’: Mumbai Police DCP

In a media briefing on Sunday, June 7, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil said that the accusations against the actor were not false.

"No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why the police has arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial,” the DCP told the media.

The DCP added that the incident in question happened in Naigaon during the shooting of a serial.

“Medical examination of the girl was done and her statement was recovered under CRPC 164. The accused's role was found, and therefore we have arrested him. The victim identified the accused as a character name in the serial,” DCP Sanjay Patil said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma