New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by Mumbai Police on Friday night on charges of raping a minor girl. As soon as this news broke out, actor's industry friends, including Ekta Kapoor, came out in support. The TV producer took to her social media handle and posted a long note defending and claiming that she has proof that Pearl is not involved in this crime.

However, now Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil has cleared the air saying the accusation against the Naagin 3 actor is not false. In a video shared on Twitter from the press conference, while speaking with the media, Kumar Patil was asked about Ekta Kapoor calling the allegation false, to this he said, "No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why the police have arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial."

DCP STATEMENT on minor girl case pic.twitter.com/E7MmI8AePa — ѵσ૨ƒ૨εµ∂ε (@_Listzomaniac) June 5, 2021

DCP continued that the complaint was filed by the victim's father at the Versova Police Station later it was transferred to the Waliv Police Station and was registered under the POCSO Act. Also, the victim's statement was taken by the officials. And the medical examination was also conducted.

DCP further added that the victim's mother used to work with Pearl, in which he essayed a lead role and because of this victim visited the sets.

Meanwhile, earlier, it was reported Pearl V Puri has been granted bail. However, later, the news was confirmed that the 31-year-old actor has been sent into 14-day judicial custody, that is, till June 18, under the court's order on Saturday. According to reports, the alleged incident took place in October 2019 on a film set in Vasai where Pearl was shooting. Along with Pearl, five other people have also been arrested in the same case.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv