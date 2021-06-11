Pearl V Puri Rape Case: After victim's mother her family comes out in support of Pearl, reveals shocking details about her married life.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Pearl V Puri is getting immense support from the whole industry after the actor was arrested in a minor rape case on June 4, 2021, by Mumbai Police. Celebs like Ekta Kapoor and Divya Khosla have revealed some details about the case and slammed the victim's father for framing Pearl.

Lately, the victim's mother came out in support of Pearl and requested people not to misunderstand her silence as her weakness. Since the custody case is pending in the High Court and Pearl's case is subjudiced, she is not speaking to everyone. She believes in the legal system and wishes truth will prevail.

Soon after the victim's mother's statement, her family member Aarti Puri took to her social media and wrote a big note supporting the victim's mother revealing shocking details about her married life. Taking to her social media handle she wrote how Kkusumn actress was in a toxic marriage for almost a decade and have suffered a lot. In her long note, she wrote that along with the victim's mother, even her family is supporting Pearl and hopes the truth comes out soon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Dear All, we as Ekta Sharma’s extended family would like to let you all know that she has been in an extremely toxic marriage for 10 years and does not have her daughter also for two years. We including Ekta support Pearl V Puri, and hope that justice is out soon."

Aarti continued, "Ekta Sharma has been fighting for her daughter’s custody for a long time now and here her husband creates this whole mess and blame game and eventually finds a devious way of damaging Ekta Sharma’s reputation in front of the judicial system so that she does not get custody of the child."

She concluded by writing, "She is totally shattered and shall find her ground to come out in the open. She needs your support fully and she herself supports Pearl V Puri because Pearl is innocent. She also understands that pearl has been unnecessarily framed and is all out to support him. This is one of the cheapest screenplays ever written by her husband Anil Dhonde. We definitely believe that eventually, the truth will prevail."

Meanwhile, talking about the case, Pearl is currently serving 14-day custody in jail. He's been booked under POSCO Act, for raping a minor on the pretext of giving her work in the industry. However, stars have called this allegation false and are repeatedly rooting for the Naagin 3 actor.

