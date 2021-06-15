Puri's lawyer Chetan Patil said the copy of the bail order is still awaited, and his client is likely to walk out of the Thane Jail in Tuesday evening. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vasai Court Sessions Judge Aditi Kadam on Tuesday granted bail of Rs 25,000 to TV actor Pearl Puri, who was arrested recently on charges of alleged molestation and rape of a 5-year-old girl.

Following a complaint by the victim's family, the Waliv Police had arrested Puri on June 4, following which he was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody, creating a sensation in the entertainment industry.

Puri's lawyer Chetan Patil said the copy of the bail order is still awaited, and his client is likely to walk out of the Thane Jail later on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the complainant contended that the police did not get any opportunity to investigate the case, adding that they would challenge the court order in the Bombay High Court.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV), Sanjaykumar Patil, had said that the alleged crime was perpetrated on the minor girl when the accused actor was shooting at a location in the Naigaon area near Vasai in October 2019.

The victim had identified the accused by the character he enacted in a television serial during the Vasai shooting and her statement was recorded by the police.

Though the victim did not mention the sexual assault, the police placed her medical report on the record, and her father -- also a co-actor with Puri -- had submitted certain evidences to the Versova Police in Mumbai where the FIR was lodged last month.

After that the Versova Police (Mumbai) transferred the matter to the Waliv Police in Palghar as the incident occured in its jurisdiction, following which the latter arrested Puri after initial investigation.

Hailing from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Puri (31) has acted in several commercials and teleserials, including 'Naagin 3', besides taking part in a couple of Bigg Boss editions.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal