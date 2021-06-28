Pearl V Puri broke his silence on the rape case against him, says he is grateful for getting support from his fans, friends and well-wishers. Read on to know what else he has to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Pearl V Puri, who is currently on bail after being accused of raping a minor girl, has finally broken his silence and spoke about it. The actor said that he is grateful for the support of his friends, fans and well-wishers who came out and supported him.

Pearl recently shared a social media post and wrote about his experience about the case and how he felt for a past few days. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote,

“Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless.”

He further added, “I am still numb .... but I felt it’s time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming!"

Take a look at Pearl V Puri's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri)

For the unversed, Pearl V Puri was arrested earlier in June after being accused of raping a minor on Vasai film set in October 2019. After serving a few days in jail, the actor is now out on bail.

After his case blew up in media, many celebrities like Divya Khosla Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and more came out in his support.

