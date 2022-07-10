Payal Rohtagi, Sangram Singh Tie The Knot In Dreamy Wedding; Scroll Through Their Marriage Pics

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have always set major couple goals for all their fans. After being together for many years, the couple tied the knot on July 9, 2022, in Agra. Both of them have shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony and pre-wedding rituals. Take a look at their dreamy and intimate wedding pictures.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Payal and Sangram wrote in the caption, "Payal ke Sangram".

The couple looks royal in their wedding attires. Payal looked gorgeous in a red lehenga and Sangram looked handsome in a white sherwani.

They also shared some pictures from their Haldi ceremony. The duo can be seen enjoying the ceremony with their family members. The caption says, "And before the finale tonite, here’s the glimpse of the Haldi ceremony of @payalrohatgi & @sangramsingh_wrestler ."

Earlier, Sangram and Payal shared a sneak peek from their Sangeet ceremony and the couple looks beautiful together in those pictures. Sharing the pictures, Sangram wrote, "Some grooves, love and lots of fun. That's what sangeet night is for. Here’s the glimpse of the sangeet night. Humbled with your wishes".

Payal and Sangram are all smiles in their mehndi ceremony pictures. Payal wrote in the caption, "A woman’s most precious jewel is the man she marries".

The couple started their pre-wedding rituals by visiting Rajeshwar Mahadev Temple. The caption reads, "Today, we started our marriage rituals by worshipping at 850 years old Rajeshwar Mahadev temple in Agra. During this time we got blessings of Lord Shankar and received blessings of many loved ones. Thanks to the police force who organized this program in a very nice way and peacefully. We need all your prayers and love."

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi will host a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai.

They met in 2011 and started talking to each other after they participated in the reality show Survivor India in 2012. They got engaged in 2014, and have been together for 12 years. They both participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 in 2015. Paya was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp and was among the finalists. She has starred in the shows like Suryaputra Karn, Bigg Boss 2, and Fear Factor India 2.