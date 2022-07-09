Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Set Couple Goals With Dance Performance In Their Sangeet Ceremony | Watch

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have grabbed all the attention with their beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremonies. The couple will tie the knot in Agra on July 9, 2022, and their fans are just love-struck by the videos and photos of their pre-wedding rituals. Now, Payal has shared a sneak peek of her Sangeet ceremony in which she can be seen dancing with Sangram.

In the video, she can be seen happily dancing with Sangram and also shared a glimpse of the Sangeet ceremony decorations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Payal looked gorgeous in a white lehenga and she twins her outfit with her brother Gaurav.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Sangram and Payal also shared some pictures from Rajeshwar Mahadev Temple as they started their wedding rituals. The caption reads, "Today, we started our marriage rituals by worshipping at 850 years old Rajeshwar Mahadev temple in Agra. During this time we got blessings of Lord Shankar and received blessings of many loved ones. Thanks to the police force who organized this program in a very nice way and peacefully. We need all your prayers and love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

The couple also shared pictures of their pre-wedding photoshoot. They wrote, "Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings & wishes".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi’s wedding will be an intimate ceremony. They will host a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai.

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi met in 2011 and also participated in the reality show Survivor India in 2012. The couple got engaged in 2014, and have been together for 12 years. They were seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 in 2015. Meanwhile, Payal was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp and was among the finalists. She has starred in the shows like Suryaputra Karn, Bigg Boss 2, and Fear Factor India 2.