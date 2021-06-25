A day ago, the actress even took to her official social media handle to share her version of her story. She reportedly had a tiff with her society's chairman

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ex Bigg Boss fame Payal Rohatgi has landed herself into legal trouble. Yes, the actress has been arrested by Ahmedabad police on June 25, Friday after her society's member Parag Shah filed a complaint against her.

She has been accused of misbehaving and sending abusive messages to the chairman on social media. Above all, Payal has also reportedly threatened the other members of the society to charge them with false cases.

As per Zee News reports, Parag is a doctor by profession who lives in the same housing society as that of the actress in Ahmedabad. He has complained that she used obscene language for the society's chairman on social media and WhatsApp group. He even stated that she has been a trouble for society members since long.

Meanwhile, a day ago Payal took to her official social media handle to pen down a long post in Hindi against the chairperson of the society. She shared the post along with her picture.

Take a look at Payal Rohatgi's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

Well, Payal Rohatgi has been a part of a lot of controversies. Earlier also she has dealt with legal trouble when she passed derogatory remarks against former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru's wife Kamala Nehru.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Payal who is married to wrestler Sangram Singh is a prominent Bollywood actress and has worked in films like Dhol, 36 China Town, Dil Kabaddi, Corporate and more. She has also appeared in TV in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 and Nach Baliye.

However, she has not been featured in any film for quite a while now. But the actress is active on social media and always voices her opinion on different matters.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates in this case.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal