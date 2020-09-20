Actor Payal Ghosh will file a police complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday, said actor's lawyer Nitin Satpute according to ANI.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Payal Ghosh will file a police complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday, said actor's lawyer Nitin Satpute, according to ANI.

"Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused. We will file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow. We are doing paperwork today. She has decided that she will lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap," Satpute was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused. We will file a complainat at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow. We are doing paperwork today. She has decided that she will lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Advocate Nitin Satpute, lawyer of actor Payal Ghosh https://t.co/5uywnUVump pic.twitter.com/shnO36RNpN — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

The model-turned-actor has accused Kashyap of sexual misconduct. "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help." she wrote in her tweet urging the PMO to take action against the filmmaker.

In his response, Kashyap rubbished the allegations calling it an attempt to silence him. "Wow, it took you so long to make an attempt to silence me. Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman. Please stick to the limits, Madame. All I want to say is all allegations are baseless," he tweeted.

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Payal made her Hindi film debut in 2017’s Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, a romantic comedy, also starring Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Prem Chopra. She has also featured in south Indian movies like Prayanam, Varshadhaare and Mr Rascal, before her Bollywood debut.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha