New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, is all set to lodge a police complaint against the film director, according to media reports. Ghosh will lodge the complaint at Oshiwara Police Station against Kashyap today.

On the other hand, Kashyap's lawyer has rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levied against her client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".

The statement from Priyanka Khimani came after the lawyer of actor Payal Ghosh said that she would file an FIR against him at the Oshiwara police station today.

Meanwhile, Kashyap shared the statement by his lawyer close to midnight, through his official Twitter handle.



"My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of se*ual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #Metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination," the statement read.



It also claimed that the "fictitious allegations" of this nature are undermining the movement of this nature undermine the movement and "seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of harassment and abuse."



Khimani further said that her client, Kashyap, also intends to pursue his rights and remedies to the fullest extent.



On Saturday, the 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to assault me. He forced himself on me."



"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

She tagged the Prime Minister of India in her tweet and tweeted, ''"@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help''.



Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said.

According to a Times of India report, Ghosh named celebrities like Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha among others. She said Anurag told her that it was okay and all the actresses who worked with him.

Soon after, Richa issued a statement that she feels a genuinely wronged women should get justice at all cost. The statement further mentioned that the 'Fukrey' actress will take proper legal actions and continue to pursue her legal rights.

Actor Kangana Ranaut said that Kashyap is "very much capable" of molestation as alleged by Ghosh, while accusing "many big heroes" of doing the same to her.

Lending support to Ghosh, Kangana tweeted: "Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like *** workers comes naturally to them."

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta