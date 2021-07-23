Pawan Singh took to his official social media handle to share the news with his fans. The song Shiwala Pa Somari was released on July 23, Friday. Scroll down to watch the video and know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It hardly ever happens that Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh releases a song and that goes unnoticed by the viewers. The superstar of Bihar has a loyal fan following which makes every song of the actor a super-duper hit. And somewhat a similar situation happened this time too when he released his latest song 'Shiwala Pa Somari' in this auspicious month dedicated to sawan.

Yes, the actor, singer's song was released on YouTube on July 23, Friday and within a day it became a sensation among his fans. You read that right! Pawan Singh's song managed to gather more than 2.2 million views on YouTube in just 11 hours of time. The actor even shared a snapshot from his song and informed everyone about the same through his social media.

Pawan Singh took to his official social media handle to share the news and captioned his post saying, "02 Million+ Views On YouTube in 11 Hours... Thanks for your love and Support..."

Take a look at Pawan Singh's Instagram post here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Singh (@singhpawan999)

Isn't it crazy? Well, this indeed is one of the best gifts Pawan Singh could give his fans in the month of Shravan.

Meanwhile, talking about the song, the video features the actor's devotion towards Lord Shiva in the song with a hint of a short love story. Unlike a lot of Bhojpuri songs, this one happens to be without obscenity and bold scenes.

Check out the song here:

YouTube channel named Shubh Labh Films uploaded the song 'Shiwala Pa Somari' online. Meanwhile, the singer and actor in the song are both Pawan Singh himself. On the other hand, it has been written by Roshan Singh Vishwas and has been choreographed by Rahul Yadav.

What are your thoughts on the hit number? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal