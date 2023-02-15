Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Reveals Suffering From Heart Issues, Says ‘Gets Very Difficult To Find Strength’

South superstar Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai took to her social media account on Tuesday to reveal that she has been suffering through health and heart issues. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor posted a long note, encouraging others to not lose hope in themselves.

Renu Desai’s post read, “All my near and dear ones know that I am dealing with heart and some other health issues since few years and at times it really gets very difficult to find the strength to make sense of it all.”

“But the reason I am posting this here today is to remind myself and so many others who are struggling with their own problems that we have to be strong no matter what and keep having faith in the process and take it one day at a time,” the actor’s post further read.

Renu Desai added that she is undergoing treatment and is taking her medicines. The actor adde, “Don’t lose hope in yourself and life. The Universe has its own sweet plans for us. And at times, as Skipper the Penguin said “Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave” ( the treatments, medication, yoga, nutrition, etc is going on and hopefully I should be getting back to normal life and to shooting soon😊)”

As soon as Renu Desai revealed details about her health condition, many of her fans took to the comments section of her post to wish her good health. “All the love, Renu. I didn’t know! Your words hold so close. I wish you smiles and strength and health galore,” read one comment on Renu Desai’s post.

Another fan of Renu Desai wrote, “God test only kind hearted good loving people especially the persons who has inner strength Renu Garu. Nothing will happen. May you come out of all this like a real fighter Real Queen. God bless.”

An actor herself, Renu Desai got married to South star Pawan Kalyan in 2009. The couple got divorced in 2012 and have two children together.