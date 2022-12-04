Pawan Kalyan Teams Up With Saaho Director Sujeeth For His Next | Deets Inside

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most prominent names in the Telugu film industry. The superstar has been in the film industry for two decades and his fans still watch him on screen with the same excitement and craziness. Pawan Kalyan is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sujeeth for his new film.

His new project will be produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment. Announcing the news, the production house wrote, "We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production."

The actor earlier announced his film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. Sharing the new poster, director Krish Jagarlamundi wrote, "Hearty Advance Birthday wishes to our ‘Valorous Charioteer of Truth & Virtue’ #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu. The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HHVM #PowerGlance tomorrow at 5:45 pm".

స్వాగతిస్తుంది సమరపథం..

దూసుకొస్తుంది వీరమల్లు విజయరథం !!



Hearty Advance Birthday wishes to our ‘Valorous Charioteer of Truth & Virtue’ #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu 💐



The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HHVM #PowerGlance tomorrow at 5:45pm🔥 pic.twitter.com/2eL0uglku2 — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) September 1, 2022

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the movie will also star Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri. The movie will hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around the outlaw and it is a period action-adventure film.

Pawan Kalyan made his debut in the film industry with the movie Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He is known for his films like Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala and Attarintiki Daredi. For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan is the uncle of actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Arjun.

He was last seen in the film Vakeel Saab in 2021. The movie was a remake of the Bollywood film 'Pink'. He also starred in Bheemla Nayak, along with Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon. The movie was directed by Saagar K Chandra.

Recently, his film Jalsa was re-released on September 1, 2022. The movie was re-released to celebrate the 51st birthday of the actor. Jalsa is one of the most successful films of Pawan Kalyan's career.