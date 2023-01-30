Pawan Kalyan Join Hands With Sujeeth For New Film ‘OG’; Fans Hail Collaboration | See Pics

South superstar Pawan Kalyan is back with another promising blockbuster titled, 'OG' marking his collaboration with filmmaker Sujeeth announcing the official launch on Monday. The makers of the film launched an official puja ceremony in attendance of Pawan Kalyan, Sujeeth, and producer DVV Danayya.

Touted to be a high-octane action-thriller, the film is expected to start its shooting next month. Taking it to the film's official Twitter handle, the makers released pictures of the launch ceremony.

Happy faces from the grand Pooja Ceremony of @PawanKalyan garu & @SujeethSign’s #OG 😀



We promise to deliver nothing short of a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥#FireStormIsComing 💥 pic.twitter.com/gHBwS5NjHN — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 30, 2023

The caption of the post read, "Happy faces from the grand pooja ceremony of @PawanKalyan garu and @SujeethSign's #OG (grinning face emoji). We promise to deliver nothing short of a BLOCKBUSTER (fire emoji). #FireStormIsComing."

Many netizens were excited to see the collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth for the first time, where a social media user wrote, "Leaving aside the debate around Saaho, I always found Sujeeth promising since his short film days. It's sad that he didn't get to make many films but I would love to see him make a strong mark with this. As a PK fanboy, I'm sure he wants to give a memorable film to all the fans." Another fan said, "This is going to be a proper fanboy film for his hero. Excited."

Pawan Kalyan marked his last on-screen appearance in 'Bheemla Nayak' co-starring Rana Daggubati, where the film was helmed by Saagar K Chandra and follows the tale of two men, a police SI, and a suspended army havildar. It was the official remake of the Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum.'

Pawan Kalyan reprised the role of Ayyappan Nair and Rana Daggubati essayed the role of Prithviraj, marking the first time collaboration between the two.

Talking about his work front, the actor also awaits the release of his Telugu action-drama 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' which marked his first collaboration with filmmaker Krish Jagrlamudi.