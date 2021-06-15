Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Manav in the first season of Pavitra Rishta before venturing into films. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande played the female lead named Archana. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most popular daily soaps of Ekta Kapoor "Pavitra Rishta" is expected to make a comeback. Yes, you read that right! Speculations are high that this time the role of Manav will be played by popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh who will be seen opposite the female lead Ankita Lokhande aka Archana.

Ankita was also there in the previous season of the show as Archana while late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the character of Manav and won the hearts of many. But seems like this time Shaheer Sheikh will be stepping into Sushant’s shoes to recall the journey of Manav.

"Shaheer Sheikh has come on board Pavitra Rishta 2.0 to portray the iconic character of Manav. Ankita will be back to play Archana again after 7 long years. The other cast members will be locked soon,” a source told Pinkvilla.com.

In 2011, Sushant said goodbye to the show to begin his journey in the films. After him, TV actor Hiten Tejwani played the role of Manav for some time but then the show did not last long and went off the air in the year 2014. While this did disappoint the viewers of the show, but the fan base of the couple Manav and Archana did not subside.

To revive the love story of the famous couple Manav and Archana 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' is being brought back once again on the screens for the fans after 12 long years. According to reports, this time the show will be released on OTT platform.

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande had shared a post on Instagram recalling the memories of 'Pavitra Rishta' on its completion of 12 years on June 1. For the unversed, Sushant and Ankita had dated each other for around 6 years before parting ways.

The actress even posted a few throwback videos on her Instagram handle on Sushant’s first death anniversary on June 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

So guys, how excited are you for Pavitra Rishta 2.0? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal