New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the sequel of Pavitraa Rishta, titled Pavitra Rishta 2 has been announced, fans are curious to know how will the actor be able to essay the role of Manav. Actually, the character was initially essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani in the first season of the show.

Therefore, people have high expectations from Shaheer who is going to step into the shoes of 'Manav'. Talking about his role Shaheer called it "pure". He even said that it is hard to believe that such people exist now days

On his preparation for the character, the actor told IANS saying, "Manav, I think is one of the most pure and earnest character that I have ever played till date. It inspires you to be this good person and it makes you believe that in today's generation also such people do exist."

He said he had to convince himself mentally to understand Manav. Shaheer further added, "For me to get into the character, I had to convince myself mentally and to understand Manav and understanding the vision of the makers. So that's the way I tried to prepare for this character keeping a lot of things in mind."

For the unversed, Pavitra Rishta first aired in the year 2009 where Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande played the lead roles of Manav and Archana. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Later in 2020, the series was rebroadcast on Zee TV during COVID-19 lockdown which received positive reviews and high TRP ratings amidst the re-run.

And now the sequel Pavitra Rishta 2 is all set to entertain the audience where Ankita will play Archana once again whereas Manav's role will be essayed by Shaheer Sheikh. The show will premier on September 15 on OTT platform ZEE5

