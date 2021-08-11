Pavitra Rishta 2 stars Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles as Archana and Manav. The show will air on ALT Balaji. Scroll down to know which new actor has been roped in to play Ankita's love interest.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pavitra Rishta 2 is one of the most awaited serials of Ekta Kapoor after the cast and crew have announced it. Yes, the show which is a sequel to hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, has now roped in another actor.

Yes, the name of the new male love interest who will be starred opposite Ankita Lokhande is Kunal Singh. For the unversed, Kunal has earlier played an antagonist in television show 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' and now he will be seen in a cameo role portraying actress Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest.

Talking about his role, Kunal told IANS saying, "I am playing Archana's (Ankita) boyfriend 'Gaurav'. It's a cameo but till the time I am in the show, I have got a very good screen presence. I feel blessed to be part of most loved show. And sharing screen space with popular actors like Ankita, Usha Nadkarni ma'am and Shaheer Sheikh is just like another opportunity."

Kunal who is also known for his role of 'Sharavan Suryavanshi' in the show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', feels like a homecoming on getting an opportunity to work again with Ekta Kapoor.

"Working with Ekta ma'am is any actors' dream. And I am lucky enough to have got this chance for second time after 'Naagin'. It's just homecoming for me. The productions treat each talent and unit on set as a family," he wraps up.

Meanwhile, apart from Ankita Lokhande who is playing the role of Archana, Pavitra Rishta 2 casts Shaheer Sheikh in the male lead as Manav.

For those who don't know, Manav was earlier bing played by Sushant Singh Rajput in the first season of the show before he ventured into films. Later the character was played by Hiten Tejwani.

