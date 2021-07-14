Talking about his co-star Ankita, Shaheer said, "We haven't shot together. But we did meet on the sets during the photoshoot but we didn't get much time to interact."

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shaheer Sheikh who is all set to feature as Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2, opened up about his nervousness on playing the role of Manav. The actor will be essaying this character which was once played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the TV show's prequel Pavitra Rishta.

Shaheer will be seen opposite Ankita Lokhande who will feature as the female lead Archana.

For the unversed, as soon as the show was announced a few fans of Sushant started demanding a ban on the sequel. They even started trending #BoycottPavitraRishta2 on social media.

Addressing all such issues, now Shaheer Sheikh got candid in a recent interview with SpotboyE where he spoke about how difficult it was stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes. He said, "A lot of people told me that are you sure you want to do this character? Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought I had was, 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log'."

On being asked about his role as Manav, he further added, "I liked the look. In fact, I feel the look is perfectly designed for the character. But until I start facing the camera as Manav I don't feel I will get into the skin of the character. I will try to understand the emotions and do justice to the character."

Talking about his co-star Ankita, Shaheer said, "We haven't shot together. But we did meet on the sets during the photoshoot but we didn't get much time to interact."

Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal