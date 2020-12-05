Milind Soman is going to essay the role of Boris, a quick-witted transgender in Paurashpur an ALTBalaji web series. The 55-year-old actor is grabbing eyeballs for his spine chilling avatar in the show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: ALTBalaji's most talked web series Paurashpur, starring Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman among others, is hitting the headlines ever since the makers dropped the first look of the characters. However, Milind stole the limelight of the other characters as the actor is seen in a spine chilling avatar.

The 55-year-old actor, who is going to essay the role of Boris, a quick-witted transgender in the show, is grabbing eyeballs of the viewers for his striking look. In the video, Milind can be seen holding a sword while he has his nail painted black. The actors gripping features leaves us stunned as he is adorning huge nose-pin and big red bindi which makes his look more intense.

Sharing his look ALTBalaji captioned the video as, "As the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been about a power struggle for Boris! A sharp mind and a charming personality; witness the shades of love and the quick-witted Boris, only in #Paurashpur".

Well, this is not the first time an actor is essaying the role of women, earlier, Akshay Kumar and Sharad Kelkar set the bar high in film Laxmmi. In the film, both the actors essayed the role of transgender and gave a prolific performance which will be remembered forever. Let's see if Milind is able to reach or break the bar with his acting skills.

Coming back to Paurashpur, it is a period drama, the story will revolve around politics and gender wars. Apart from Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman and Annu Kapoor the series also features Shaheer Sheikh, Sahil Salathia Aditya Lal, Flora Saini, Poulomi Das, Anant Joshi in key roles. The show will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from December 29.

