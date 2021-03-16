On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential. She has several films in her kitty including Bhramastra.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mouni Roy is back to raise the mercury level with her scintillating dance moves. The actress was starred in Tanishk Bagchi's latest track Patli Kamariya in which Mouni created magic with her hot groovy dance steps. The latest track by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh E, and Parampara Tandon is the new party anthem and netizens are already in love with it.

In the song, Mouni was killing it with her every step and she was seen in several attires for the song. As the song begins, Mouni makes her sensational entry in a green crop top and wide-legged pants. After this, she was seen in a red shimmery crop top and skirt, and with that, she was surely raising the temperature.

The two-minute-fifty-seven-long music video is filled with peppy hip-hop beats and desi rap that is making the fans woo over it. In just three hours of the release of the song, it had garnered 7,93,338 views, at the time of writing this article.

One of the users commented, "wow Mouni just saved this song."

Another user wrote, "I am in love with this song just because of Mouni Roy."

The song Patli Kamariya is directed by Arvindr Khaira and is choreographed by Shazia and Piyush. The shooting of the song took place in Dubai. The lyrics of the song is written by Tanishk Bagchi.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential. She has several films in her kitty including Bhramastra. It is reported that in the film she will play a negative role. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Actress Mouni is famous for her roles in TV serials like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev.. Mahadev, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma