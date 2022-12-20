Pathan's Song 'Jhoome Jo' First Look Out, SKR-Deepika Look Ultra-Stylish| See Here

A picture from the upcoming Pathaan track Jhoome Jo Pathaan went crazy viral on social media on Tuesday. Though the song hasn't been unveiled to the public yet by the makers, a still from the track has been shared by a verified Shah Rukh Khan fan page on Twitter.

The post showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone lounging against a vibrant yellow car and looking ultra-stylish. Shah Rukh is wearing a white shirt, while Deepika is looking gorgeous in shorts and a cut-out top. Jhoome Jo Pathaan will be the follow-up to the hit Besharam Rang.

See the post here:

#JhoomeJoPathaan is a modern fusion Qawaali & celebrates #Pathaan’s style and Panache.

“It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music & we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for.”dir#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/MfCc95iIpW — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 20, 2022

The first song from the movie, titled Besharam Rang, was released on December 12. Sharing it on social media, SRK wrote, "Seeing her, you know...Beauty is an attitude....Besharam Rang song is here. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan is indisputably one of the most anticipated films of 2023. It has been helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Deepika and John Abraham will also feature in the film along with SRK.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Pathaan marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and the fourth endeavour for SRK and Deepika, who have previously appeared in Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and Om Shanti Om, which was Deepika's debut film in Bollywood.