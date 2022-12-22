'Pathan's New Song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Receives Mixed Reactions On Social Media

YRF recently dropped the second track from Pathaan titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan, a groovy and lively song. The blockbuster pair of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen swaying to the upbeat music of the track.

Soon after the song released, Twitter users began sharing their reviews on the microblogging site. While most fans have given a positive response to the song, some called it "cringe" for trying to make SRK look cool with his shirt flapping in the breeze and his abs on full display.

The track, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, was composed by Vishal-Shekhar, sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh and penned by Kumaar. Jhoome Jo Pathaan was filmed in a few places in Europe and shows SRK dancing on screen for the first time in four years. The music video has gained more than 2 million views since it was released.

Watch the song here:

One of the users praised the song and wrote, "Arijit Singh voice, Shah Rukh Khan dances, amazing Beats and the presence of Deepika. The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is extremely mind-blowing".

Another user tweeted, "In visuals, style and spectacle Jhoome Jo Pathaan has outdone Besharam Rang. This one look dope in that department. Chummeshawari to the one who styled Shah for Pathaan. He looks the best in this new Avatar."

Totally enthralled with the new track, one fan even called it the "song of the year".

Check out some of the reactions here:

In visuals, style and spectacle #JhoomeJoPathaan has outdone Besharam Rang. This one looks dope in that department. Chummeshawari to the one who styled Shah for Pathaan. He looks the best in this new Avatar. — Jigar (@jigartwits) December 22, 2022

SONG OF THE YEAR #JhoomeJoPathaan — Pratap (@pratmist) December 22, 2022

Omg omg I got chills the entire time watching the video 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #JhoomeJoPathaan 🥵 — Mariel Molina (@Mariel18little) December 22, 2022

The beats, the guitar, the Shah Rukh Khan!!! 🔥🔥. #JhoomeJoPathaan — Karan! (@iamkaran_101) December 22, 2022

However, some people were not impressed by the song. Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Pritam ko hi bula lo bhai. Banda copy karta hai lekin kam se kam gaane to achhe bana deta tha (Call Pritam. Sure, he copies stuff but at least he makes good music)."

Another wrote, "Bakwas gaana hai bhai (It's a bad song)." Another user commented, "Movie toh flop hoti hi hai aapki. Iss baar gaane bhi ghatiya. Kya kare (Your movies don't work and this time even the songs are not good. What to do)?"

A handful of people were not satisfied with SRK either. While Tom Cruise is doing impossible stunts at 60, Shahrukh Khan is making cringe like #JhoomeJoPathaan at 57. I really thought he'd bring something fresh," a person tweeted.

Another person asked, "why spy looks like this," while a third person, disappointed with SRK's costumes, wrote, "It looks so cringe to see a 57 yr old man giving so much annoying dance moves with even more terrible costumes and style…when Bollywood will come out of stereotypical movie-making culture?" A fourth user also commented on the actor's: "Why is Shahrukh Khan dressed like Captain Jack Sparrow."

Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead role in Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This will be the actor's highly anticipated return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.