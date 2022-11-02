Pathaan Teaser Out: Shah Rukh Khan Shares FIRST Glimpse From The High Octane Action Film On His 57th Birthday | Watch

The highly anticipated teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ has been unveiled by the superstar on the occasion of his 57th birthday. Taking to his social media account, the megastar shared the first teaser from his upcoming high octane action thriller with his fans.

“Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Take a look:

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, ‘Pathaan’ has been directed by Siddharth Anand. The director previously helmed the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’ which became a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Talking about ‘Pathaan’, Siddharth said that “every announcement of the film is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because, we, fortunately, have the content to create that buzz.”

John Abraham’s character in the film will take on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Talking about casting John as the antagonist, Siddharth said, “John is the antagonist, the villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”

‘Pathaan’ will also mark the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The duo have previously worked together in films ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, ‘Pathaan’ is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.