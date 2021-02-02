New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Burj Khalifa is Dubai's iconic building, and we Indians are pretty much obsessed with it, all thanks to Bollywood. This iconic building has earlier been featured in Bollywood films a number of time but was always in the backdrop. Now, in the latest development, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan will be the first Indian film to be shot inside Burj Khalifa. According to the report of Pinkvilla, a source close to them told, "The idea is to go one notch above what’s already done so far. Not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa and Pathan will be the first Indian film to have actual visuals of the tower from inside."

What kind of action scenes will be seen in Pathan?

It is reported that in the film Shah Rukh Khan will be performing action scenes just like Tom Cruise. However, it will come as nothing shocking if Shah Rukh Khan would be planning an adrelanie high scene on the top of the tower. It was also mentioned that the film will be filled with action sequences which will include cars, bikes, blasts, and hand-to-hand combats.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan did an experimental role in the film Zero and he aced every bit of it with his stellar performance and high running Hollwood action sequences.

Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan be the first Indian film to shoot atop Burj Khalifa?

Yes, it is true that Shah Rukh Khan's film is going to be the first Indian film that will have an action sequence atop Dubai's iconic building. To be noted, only two Hollywood films Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Fast and Furious 7 have shot at the iconic tower.

For the unversed, before this, Shah Rukh Khan did tremendous work and has marked his films as a new beginning for the Bollywood industry as his film Swades was the first one to be shot at NASA, after this, Jab Tak Hai Jaan did the shooting at Discovery Channel Headquarter, and his film Fan also became the first Indian film to be shot at Madamme Tussauds.

Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone in leading roles. Shah Rukh Khan is going to play the lead role whereas, John will be essaying the role of villain and will be seen in major action sequences.

