Pathaan 2nd Sunday Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Spy Drama Enters Rs 400 Crore Club In Hindi Origin

Shah Rukh Khan's action spy drama 'Pathaan' had an extraordinary second Sunday at the box office, as the film accounted for Rs. 27.5 Crore today, entering Rs. 400 Crore club domestically from its Hindi version alone. No other Hindi-origin film has ever crossed the number over Rs. 400 Crore net.

'Pathaan' grew well across India on Sunday, where it will possibly enter the Rs. 500 Crore threshold taking down the record of 'Baahubali 2.' 'Pathaan had crossed 'Dangal's overseas cume in its first 9 days, worldwide total in 10 days, and its domestic total in 11 days, in the Hindi version of the film.

If the records go higher, it will go on to become the highest-grossing Indian film, worldwide for the original Hindi version beating 'Baahubali 2' in the days to come. Currently, the total collection of the film domestically stands up to Rs. 413 Crore.

'Pathaan' was released on January 25, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. 'Pathaan' is directed by action-filmmaker Siddharth Anand and was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

The film is the fourth installment in Aditya Chopra's spy universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger', 'Tiger 2', and 'War' featuring Hrithik Roshan, Vani Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, the film revolves around an exiled RAW agent working with an ISI agent to take a former RAW agent-turned-traitor down, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.