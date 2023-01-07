Pathaan: YRF Unveils 'Spy Universe' Logo Ahead Of Trailer Launch Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer

Pathaan has been one of the most awaited films ever since its announcement and it is also Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years. The movie will be a part of YRF Spy Universe, which will also include Tiger 3 and previous spy films like War, Ek Tha Tiger, etc. As per recent reports, YRF will unveil the 'YRF Spy Universe' logo with the Pathaan trailer.

Several fan accounts have shared the 'YRF Spy Universe' logo which has made the audience excited.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role and the movie will release on January 25, 2023.

“Aditya Chopra now wants to mark these films as a part of YRF’s spy universe in the public consciousness and thus, the move to brand them in the form of a new logo that says Pathaan is part of ‘YRF Spy Universe’. This new logo will be present in Pathaan’s trailer and then will keep appearing in the Tiger & War series of films. No other franchise has been mounted on a scale like this, nor have they made such an impact on box office and audiences globally,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source added, “With this spy universe, YRF as a studio now has two of the biggest franchises in the history of Indian cinema including the Dhoom series. Aditya Chopra is also the maker of the most successful female cop franchise, Mardaani. Coincidentally, the YRF spy universe logo is being launched on the 10th year of the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger’s release in 2012!“

According to a report by Times Of India, there will be a sequel to Pathaan and the makers are planning to the movie into an action franchise. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 will also be part of YRF Universe and will release on Diwali 2023. As per reports, Salman Khan will have a cameo in Pathaan, in which he will reprise his role from the Tiger franchise.